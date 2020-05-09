Ka’imi Fairbairn, Young’s Fish Market team up to help local heroes

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: Ka’imi Fairbairn #7 of the Houston Texans kicks a 37-yard field goal during the fourth quarter to go-ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Young’s Fish Market team up to help local heroeshttps://t.co/iiBZ7Htwdy pic.twitter.com/PaOZOCUgox — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) May 9, 2020

With the NFL schedule coming out and the draft happening last month pro football remains at the forefront of our brains. Houston Texans kicker and Punahou graduate Ka’imi Fairbairn can’t be here on the Islands, but he’s still helping our local heroes.

“I wish I was back in Hawaii just to help my family and do all I can to help the community. But I’m not able to,” said Fairbairn, via Facetime.

Though he’s far away in Houston, yesterday Fairbairn teamed up with Young’s Fish Market to split the cost of 600 meals delivered to Straub Medical Center – they call it the 50/50 Real Hero Challenge.

“I picked Straub personally because they’ve been helping my family a lot, my grandparents in particular,” he said. “They’ve been there the past few years just dealing with health problems. They don’t have COVID-19. But they’ve been really goo to my family and that’s why I wanted to do this small part.

Ka’imi recently got married here on Oahu in February and in March signed a four year, 17 million dollar extension with the Texans.

“I’ve been here in Houston for four years already,” said Fairbairn. “It flies by. This is where I want to be as long as they’ll have me. This is home away from home. The southern hospitality they have here in the community is a lot like the Aloha Spirit. I love my teammates and my coaches. I think we’re building something special here and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Fairbairn led the league in field goals two seasons ago. Having lived in Hawaii, California in college, and Texas, he’ll have the December 13th Chicago Bears game circled on his 2020 schedule.

“What cold weather games are we playing in?” said Fairbairn. “Kickers always care about cold weather, especially a kid from Hawaii.”