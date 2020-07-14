Kailua’s Joey Cantillo gets closer to MLB dreams with invite to San Diego Padres camp

Even if it occurred in a fashion he could have never envisioned before the COVID-19 pandemic, Joey Cantillo’s big league dreams took a big step forward on June 28.

That was the day Cantillo, a 6-foot-4 pitcher out of Kailua High School, was added to the San Diego Padres 60-man player pool for the upcoming 2020 season. Although rosters will be trimmed down to 30 players in advance opening day on July 23, the rest of the players will remain in a taxi squad, ready to be called upon at any time.

Spring training 2.0 started last Friday, with a mix of minor and major leaguers practicing in separate groups to maintain social distancing.

“It was a little bit of a surprise. I was definitely excited,” Cantillo said. “I was hoping to be on the taxi squad and they had let me know I was in consideration for it. Up until the day before they announced it, the general manager (A.J. Preller) called me. He let me know I was going to be a part of the group. Just at my age and everything I think I’ve shown and gone through the last few years, I think it’s a really big step and I’m excited.”

Even if Cantillo doesn’t appear in the majors this season, he is gaining valuable experience in big league camp, especially since the 2020 Minor League season was recently canceled.

Cantillo was drafted by the Padres in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He signed with the organization that summer, foregoing a baseball scholarship to the University of Kentucky.

Had Cantillo played college baseball, he would not have been eligible for the draft again until this past June’s shortened draft. Instead, he’s grinded in the minors for three seasons and enjoyed a breakout 2019 season in which he went 10-4 with a 2.26 ERA. The lefty also struck out 144 batters in 111.2 innings to go with a WHIP of 0.93 and an opponent batting average of .179. He has yet to advance above High-A in the minor leagues, but the 20-year-old has shown plenty of promise as a pro.

Headlined by pitching phenom MacKenzie Gore, the Padres are highly regarded in the industry as having one of the top farm systems in baseball. At the same time, Cantillo has raised his prospect profile as well, particularly during and after the 2019 season. It all culminated in his invite to San Diego’s preliminary roster, which has filled 52 of its 60 slots.

“It’s huge being one of the 52 guys brought up to this. Granted, your age and service time or level of play you were at in the minor leagues, it’s good to know that the organization values you and they want to bring you up to something like this which is so small and there’s so many spots for so many players. It’s encouraging.” Cantillo said. “We saw the news the last few days of the minor leagues getting canceled and I got a lot of friends and teammates and it’s tough and it really sucks. But like I said before, this is a good opportunity to play baseball and show what I can do but also enjoy it and be around the guys and learn things and just enjoy the experience because being in San Diego, you can’t complain. It’s such a great city.

“I’m gonna take it day by day. We don’t really know what the next few months has in store so I’m gonna enjoy it each day and looking forward to it.”

Back in March when COVID-19 concerns shut down sports across the nation, Cantillo flew home after players were told to leave spring training in Arizona. The Padres told their pitchers to keep their arms in shape and in a condition where they would be ‘two weeks away’ from competition.

Cantillo did just that, taking a portable mound from Kailua High School and putting it in his backyard. Dylan Salcedo, a former catcher for Kamehameha and Puget Sound, would come over twice a week and catch Cantillo’s bullpen sessions. Cantillo lifted weights at his aunt’s house across the street from his and was eventually hosted by Tactical Strength’s Darin Yap for some workouts, and Cantillo said he was able to gain some muscle. As parks started to open, Cantillo was also able to practice in more spacious areas as well.

A whirlwind ensued when Cantillo was told he was selected for the 60-man player pool. But he’s now settled in San Diego, even if players are unsure what the next few months will look like from a day-by-day standpoint.

“I got that call I think Saturday afternoon and I left home Sunday night so I only had a day and a half to pack and say my goodbyes. I don’t remember what my last meal was but I basically got the news and kind of went accordingly,” Cantillo said. “I started unpacking and I had a couple things to do around the island anyway. Flew into San Diego, got in Monday morning on a late flight on Sunday and we’ve just been doing protocols, taking tests and slowly starting to have some workouts.

“A lot of moving parts. I think every day is such a fluid situation and everyone’s saying day by day we don’t know what’s gonna happen and new things are gonna come out. New protocols we gotta learn and like everyone’s saying, you gotta adjust to the new normal.”

Cantillo acknowledged the sacrifices and risks of having baseball this year, which is why he has no problem adhering to all the safety measures and anything else related that might come his way. Out of all the players with Hawaii ties on a 60-man MLB roster this season, he is the youngest of the group by five years and is also the only one that has yet to appear in an MLB game. But as recent events suggest, he could very well be the next in line to represent Hawaii in the big leagues.

“It would mean the world,” Cantillo said of the possibility of reaching the majors. “I feel like everything the last few years of my life, even in high school, led up to this. Hawaii baseball is such a huge thing and we take so much pride in it. There’s been so many guys before me, guys I look up to. Kolten Wong, Shane Victorino, now Isiah (Kiner-Falefa)’s up there, Jordan Yamamoto’s doing good for himself up there too.

“To be in the same sentence as those guys would be awesome and it makes me look back and think of all the people that have helped me. My high school coach Corey Ishigo, my parents and everyone along the way that’s helped me gradually come into a position where I still got a lot of work to do and the timetable, who knows. But I still got a lot of work to do I think personally before I get there but when that time comes, it’s gonna be awesome and I’m looking forward to it so much.”

Players on MLB 60-man player pools with Hawaii ties:

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, utility, Texas Rangers (Mid-Pacific)

Jordan Yamamoto, starting pitcher, Miami Marlins (Saint Louis)

Kurt Suzuki, catcher, Washington Nationals (Baldwin)

Koten Wong, second baseman, St. Louis Cardinals (Kamehameha-Hawaii and University of Hawaii)

Kirby Yates, closer, San Diego Padres (Kauai)

Joey Cantillo, pitcher, San Diego Padres (Kailua)

Greg Garcia, infielder, San Diego Padres (University of Hawaii)

David Freitas, catcher, Milwaukee Brewers (University of Hawaii)

Josh Rojas, outfielder, Arizona Diamondbacks (University of Hawaii)

Rico Garcia, pitcher, San Francisco Giants (Saint Louis and Hawaii Pacific)