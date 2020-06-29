Kailua’s Joey Cantillo among players with Hawaii ties earning MLB 60-man player pool invites

On Sunday, Major League Baseball teams started to announce their 60-man player pools for the upcoming 2020 season.

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, teams are permitted to create rosters of up to 60 players that will be able to play in the MLB this season.

Thirty players will make the opening day rosters for each team, while the other 30 will remain in an alternate training sites likely in a nearby minor league affiliate.

Seven players with Hawaii ties were announced as making the 60-man pool for MLB teams. Joey Cantillo, a 2017 Kailua grad, is the only player on the list with no previous major league experience. But after earning a spot in the Padres’ 60-man pool among other players in a farm system regarded as one of baseball’s best, the left-handed pitcher will join elite company.

The seven players with Hawaii ties in MLB 60-man player pools are below. As of Sunday evening, the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants did not release their 60-man pool rosters.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, utility, Texas Rangers (Mid-Pacific)

Jordan Yamamoto, starting pitcher, Miami Marlins (Saint Louis)

Kurt Suzuki, catcher, Washington Nationals (Baldwin)

Koten Wong, second baseman, St. Louis Cardinals (Kamehameha-Hawaii and University of Hawaii)

Kirby Yates, closer, San Diego Padres (Kauai)

Joey Cantillo, pitcher, San Diego Padres (Kailua)

Greg Garcia, infielder, San Diego Padres (University of Hawaii)