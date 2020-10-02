Kailua to host Halloween scavenger hunt throughout the month of October

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Need ideas for how to safely celebrate Halloween this year? Kailua town will be hosting a socially distanced scavenger hunt from Oct. 12 through Oct. 31.

The event will run everyday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are encouraged to stop by the first destination at Kailua’s California Pizza Kitchen restaurant.

Event organizers say each area designed for the scavenger hunt has taken health and safety precautions to minimize risk of COVID-19 spread. Mask wearing and social distance will be required.

Additionally, participants will be asked to keep scavenging groups at five or less, to comply with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest emergency order.

Organizers add that there will be five locations with clues and riddles to help players along, but the locations will change on Monday Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.

For more details, visit their website.

