Kailua-Kona man booked for allegedly violating state order, disorderly conduct on Alula Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old Kailua-Kona man was arrested in connection to an incident that happened at Alula Beach on Wednesday, May 13.

A large gathering of people and cars at Alula Beach was originally reported to the authorities that Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) responded to the beach and found many people who were not following the state’s current emergency rules.

The officers said that they approached and spoke with Dillon Kroll, 24, of Kailua-Kona, and reported that the man immediately became agitated and combative, cussed at the officers, and was so angry that other people on the beach became alarmed.

Officers allege that Kroll refused to follow them to their vehicles to prepare a citation and continued debating with them while yelling and swearing.

They also reported that the man’s mother then had a verbal dispute with another woman who was objecting to Kroll’s behavior toward the DOCARE officers.

According to DOCARE, others reportedly grabbed their children and headed to their cars apparently due to the man’s unruly behavior.

Kroll was arrested for disorderly conduct, intoxication on state unencumbered land and violation of emergency rules and orders.

He was booked at the Kona Police station and then released on his own recognizance.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla commented, “While the majority of our residents are following emergency rules, including not congregating on beaches, this arrest clearly demonstrates that there are a few who are not. They are not only possibly endangering the health of others, but their own. Health experts tell us, it takes everyone complying with social-distancing and other mandates in order to keep coronavirus at bay. Our officers will aggressively enforce the emergency rules and all other laws when they are advised of violations.”

DOCARE is also looking into reports of two men who kayaked to the Mokolua Islets State Wildlife Sanctuary off Kailua on Wednesday. Officials say that witnesses reported to seeing the men hitting a resting monk seal on Moku Nui.

Officials say that hitting, or harassing, a Hawaiian monk seal is a violation of both federal and state rules and can result in large fines and significant jail time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call DOCARE at 643-DLNR. 24-hour hotline resource violations can also be reported in real-time via the free DLNR Tip app.