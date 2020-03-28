Kahumana Organic Farms delivers fresh produce, meals during social distancing

Waianae-based nonprofit Kahumana Organic Farms offers pick-up and delivery options across Oahu for boxes of fresh produce. Pick-up sites include Honolulu, Waianae and Kapolei, and deliveries can go to Wainae, Makaha, Nanakuli and Kailua, including Enchanted Lakes, Aikahi and Lanikai, for an additional $10.

As part of its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, boxes can be picked up or delivered either once per week or once every two weeks.

Kahumana Fresh Harvest Box

Kahumana Fruit Box

Kahumana Farms also offers meals from its cafe, as well as additional add-on items like fruit leathers, Vitamin C Boosts, noni, soursop and moringa capsules.

Vegetarian lentil curry

Vitamin C Booster

For CSA program sign-ups or to learn more information, visit their website here.