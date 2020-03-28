Waianae-based nonprofit Kahumana Organic Farms offers pick-up and delivery options across Oahu for boxes of fresh produce. Pick-up sites include Honolulu, Waianae and Kapolei, and deliveries can go to Wainae, Makaha, Nanakuli and Kailua, including Enchanted Lakes, Aikahi and Lanikai, for an additional $10.
As part of its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, boxes can be picked up or delivered either once per week or once every two weeks.
Kahumana Farms also offers meals from its cafe, as well as additional add-on items like fruit leathers, Vitamin C Boosts, noni, soursop and moringa capsules.
For CSA program sign-ups or to learn more information, visit their website here.
- Shane Sasaki adjusting after first spring training cut short
- Kahumana Organic Farms delivers fresh produce, meals during social distancing
- Flash flood watch issued for Kauai and Oahu through early Sunday
- Hawaii public libraries extend temporary closure to May 5
- Renter evictions banned in California until June 1