Kahuku’s Zion Ah You set to be a Red Raider for life after remaining home for senior season

Earlier this month, the HHSAA announced sweeping changes to its fall sports schedule, pushing most of them back to 2021 as a precautionary measure towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football, the most prominent sport on the list, was moved to January 2021 at the earliest. Most years, Hawaii is one of the first states to kick off prep football, with an early August kickoff annually.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Three prep football weekends without games have come and gone in the Aloha State, while a handful of states on the mainland have proceeded as planned.

In fear of losing out on potential exposure to college coaches, a handful of players from Hawaii have migrated to Utah, one of the rare states where the high school football season is in full swing. As the Honolulu Star-Advertiser pointed out, players originally from Hawaii now at Utah schools include Kamehameha’s Tausili Akana, who is now enrolled at Wasatch, Kamehameha’s Kia’i Keone at Skyridge and Lahainaluna’s Devon Sa-Chisholm at Orem.

Although Kahuku’s Zion Ah You has family members at Orem who would have welcomed a potential transfer, the star senior defensive tackle has decided to remain a Red Raider.

“I didn’t want to go at all from the beginning,” Ah You told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “Here at Kahuku, we have a lot of pride and it’s always been my dream to be a Kahuku Red Raider so I couldn’t give up my senior year as a Kahuku Red Raider.”

Ah You has two cousins who play for Orem in Jayden Ah You and Kingsley Ah You Suamataia, both of whom are highly touted college prospects.

“There was a lot of encouragement to go, especially from my family in Utah,” Zion Ah You said. “They really wanted me to come play with them. I knew I didn’t want to go and I knew what I wanted so I just made up my mind and stuck with my decision.”

The 6-foot, 260-pound Zion Ah You has one Division I college offer from Valparaiso. Perhaps a good showing at Orem would have netted more offers, but in embodying the “Red Raider for life” mantra, he doesn’t want to sacrifice his senior season at Kahuku in order to do it. HHSAA rules do not allow student-athletes to play two seasons of the same sport in one academic year.

“I’m not the tallest and they always knock me down on that but I just try to worry about what I can control,” he said. “Just doing my best. I have one Division I offer to Valparaiso and that’s it. That gives me extra motivation because I know I can do what the other guys do, the bigger guys, the D-I offer kids, I know I can do what they do.”

The Ah You name holds plenty of weight in Hawaii football circles, particularly in the tight-knit Kahuku football community on the North Shore. It all starts with gridiron legend Junior Ah You, a CFL and Polynesian Football Hall of Famer. Junior Ah You is a Kahuku alum, as is Zion’s older brother, Miki, who is currently a linebacker at the University of Washington. Miki and Zion’s younger brother, Leonard, is a Kahuku sophomore who recently picked up his first FBS offer from Arizona State, which also happens to be Junior’s alma mater.

“It’s a lot. You’re expected to be a good kid and you’re expected to be good at football and sports because everybody in our family has left a big legacy and big shoes to fill,” Zion Ah You said. “It’s great but also a lot to live up to sometimes.

“They always complement me but they always point out how I can do better, like I need to get faster, stronger, be lifting more every day and always trying to help me get better.

“Football gave my family a lot of opportunities. My grandpa, my uncles, they all played football and they went to college, got a degree and it set them up.”