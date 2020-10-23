Kahala Mall to hold Virtual Spooktacular Costume Contest for keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your child dresses up for Halloween, they can participate in Kahala Mall’s virtual costume contest.

Starting Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you can post a photo of your child in their costume on Instagram. You will have to tag @KahalaMall and use #kahalamall in your post.

Your Instagram profile must be public and your child must be 12 years old or younger in order to qualify. Ten winners will be direct messaged through Kahala Mall’s Instagram account on Oct. 31 by 12 p.m.

The first 50 entries will receive a free Halloween face mask and a $5 Carousel Candyland gift card.

