Kahala Mall holds hiring fair; some businesses continue to accept online applications

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kahala Mall had a hiring fair on Saturday, Oct. 2 on Oahu.

Job applicants interviewed with stores and restaurants at the mall.

Some people even got hired on the spot for full-time and part-time jobs.

“Anybody. From high school to people who are retired, we are looking for anybody that wants to come down, get another job, or make this their primary job,” said Kyler Kokubun, Consolidated Theatres Marketing Manager. “We started construction in 2019 at the end of the year. With the whole COVID pandemic, we had to shut down construction. We just started up again. We are looking forward to opening in the beginning, or in November coming before the end of the year.”

Some Businesses at Kahala Mall are still hiring. Go to their store to inquire or go online to fill out an application.

Kahala Mall hiring fair, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Job openings at Consolidated Theatres are online at consolidatedtheatres.com