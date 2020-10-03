Ka Makana Ali‘i to host CARES Act Resource Day

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ka Makana Ali‘i is expected to host the “One O‘ahu CARES Resource Day” event on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in efforts to help O’ahu residents seeking financial relief amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Center says there will be two events:

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. : Drive-up, drop-off of the City Household Hardship Relief Fund (HHRF) Program application and supporting documents to CNHA’s Hoʻāla Assistance Program.

Located in the North-East parking lot. Directional signage will be posted.

The Hoʻāla Assistance Program provides emergency financial assistance for Hawaiʻi residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Community Service (DCS) says assistance is awarded per household and all payments are paid directly to the vendors. This program assists with mortgage payments, rent payments, utility services, licensed childcare services and licensed eldercare services.



From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop-in One O‘ahu CARES Resource Center

The resource center will include:

WorkHawaii (Employment Opportunities).

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (Household Hardship Relief Fund program).

The Salvation Army (Food Voucher Assistance).

The Mediation Center of the Pacific (Eviction Mediation).

Legal Aid Society of Hawaii (Information about Legal Services).

One O’ahu CARES Resource Center will be located in Center Court, next to American Eagle.

To pre-register for the event, click here.

For more information, visit the DCS website.

