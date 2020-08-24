Juvenile recently admitted to Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility tests COVID-positive

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Judiciary reported that an asymptomatic juvenile recently admitted to the Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first confirmed case of a juvenile that tested positive at the facility, which is located next to the Kapolei Judiciary Complex.

According to state officials, the juvenile was admitted to Hale Hoomalu on Aug. 16 and immediately placed in 14-day quarantine, which is standard procedure at the facility. The juvenile was then moved to the medical isolation unit and tested on Aug. 19 after it was discovered that a household member had tested positive.

A positive test result for the juvenile was confirmed on Saturday.

Before this case, four Judiciary employees–three on Oahu and one on Hawaii island–had tested positive.

State officials reported that the juvenile has been in quarantine and has had no contact with other juvenile residents, as well as no close prolonged contact with non-medical staff. With that in mind, the Department of Health advised the judiciary that additional testing is not recommended at this time.

Hale Hoomalu currently houses 13 other juveniles–both boys and girls. They are housed in individual cells.

Design capacity for the facility is 66.

