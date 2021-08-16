Jury trials postponed until October in response to surge in COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jury trials across Hawaii will be postponed through Oct. 4, 2021, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued the order on Monday, which includes civil, criminal and family court proceedings. The order only affects jury trials. All other court proceedings, most of which are over Zoom, will be held as scheduled.

“We very much appreciate the commitment of the public to support the administration of justice throughout the pandemic, especially those who have responded to a summons for jury duty and served as a juror,” said the Chief Justice. “However, with the record numbers of positive cases and rapidly increasing hospitalizations being reported in our community, we believe it’s prudent to take additional precautions to reduce the number of people congregating in Judiciary facilities to protect court users and our staff.”

Since the resumption of jury trials in November, the Judiciary has implemented plans to protect the health and safety of jurors, court staff, and others. These plans included health screening, temperature checks, plexiglass barriers and face shields.