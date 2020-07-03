July 9 deadline approaches to register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New Hawaii voters have until July 9 to register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election.

According to the State, registered voters will automatically receive their ballot in the mail starting July 21. Voters should also check that their registration is current, so their ballot is sent to the correct address.

Voters can register to vote or update their voter registration online, or by submitting a voter registration application to their county elections division.

To use the online voter registration system, voters will need to log in with their Hawaii driver license or Hawaii state ID. Otherwise, voters can fill out a paper voter registration application, available at election offices, post offices, libraries, satellite city halls, and also online.

On July 8 and July 9, election officials will be conducting drive-thru voter registration for new voters to fill out and submit their completed voter registration application to one of these locations:

Hawaii

744 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo (corner of Pauahi St. and Kamehameha Ave.)

Malama Market, Pahoa

Safeway, Kona Crossroads

July 8 and 9

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Maui

Kahului Shopping Center

July 9 only

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Kauai

Office of County Clerk, Elections Division (back parking area)

July 8 and 9

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Oahu

Aloha Stadium (enter through Parking Gate 1 off Salt Lake Blvd)

July 8 and 9

7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This is the first year that Hawaii will conduct elections by mail, statewide, and no traditional polling places will be established. However, Hawaii residents who miss the July 9 deadline can still register and vote in the Primary Election at a voter service center within their County from July 27 through 7:00 pm on Election Day, August 8. Likewise, voters with special needs can vote in person at a voter service center.

