July 7: 2,685 passengers, 24 flights land in the state of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 2,685 people arrived in the State of Hawaii on July 7.
There were 815 returning residents, and 721 visitors on Tuesday. The remaining number were crew members, military, transit, those who are relocating to the state, and those exempt from the quarantine order.
During this same time last year approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.
This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
Crew = flight crew members
Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport
Military = military exempt personnel
Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state
Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii
Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents
Visitor = people who are not in the above categories
The following table shows what the Oahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip, and they can choose more than one.
