July 30: 2,650 passengers, 31 flights land in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 2,650 people arrived in the State of Hawaii on July 30.

Most of those coming into the state on Thursday were 812 returning residents. There were 665 visitors. The remaining 1,173 were crew members, military, transit, those who are relocating to the state, and those exempt from the quarantine order.

HTA says that those who are exempt from the order received prior approval from the state. There were 160 on Thursday.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include inter-island travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Crew = flight crew members

Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state

Military = military exempt personnel

Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii

Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport

Visitor = people who are not in the above categories

The following table shows what the Oahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip, and they can choose more than one.

