July 26: 64 new COVID-19 cases reported brings state total to 1683

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on July 26.

There are 54 on Oahu, two on Kauai and seven on Maui. As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts. That brings the state total to 1683.

Two new cases needed hospitalization. 12 new recoveries were also reported, totaling 1179 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 478 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 117

Honolulu: 1345 (54)

Kauai: 45 (2)

Maui: 153 (7)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization:163 (2)

Deaths: 26

Released from isolation: 1179 (12)

