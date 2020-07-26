July 25: 1,928 passengers, 27 flights land in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 1,928 people arrived in the State of Hawaii on July 25.
Most of those coming into the state on Friday were 601 returning residents. There were 466 visitors. The remaining 1,067 were crew members, military, transit, those who are relocating to the state, and those exempt from the quarantine order.
HTA says that those who are exempt from the order received prior approval from the state. There were 191 on Saturday.
This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include inter-island travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
Crew = flight crew members
Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state
Military = military exempt personnel
Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii
Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents
Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport
Visitor = people who are not in the above categories
The following table shows what the Oahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip, and they can choose more than one.
