July 14: Incoming passenger count at 2,533 from 27 flights

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 2,533 people arrived in the State of Hawaii on July 14.
Most of those coming into the state on Sunday were 991 returning residents. There were 467 visitors. The remaining 1,075 were crew members, military, transit, those who are relocating to the state, and those exempt from the quarantine order.
This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
Crew = flight crew members
Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport
Military = military exempt personnel
Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state
Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii
Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents
Visitor = people who are not in the above categories
The following table shows what the Oahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip, and they can choose more than one.
