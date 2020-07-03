Judge denies TRO to pause state’s travel quarantine mandate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A judge has denied a motion to grant a TRO that sought to put a pause on the state’s travel quarantine mandate.

Filed by full and part-time Hawaii residents, it argued that the mandate was unconstitutional because it restricted their right to travel and leave their homes.

The court found the plaintiffs’ right to travel was not violated because they chose not to travel.

It added that states have the right to impose certain restrictions during a pandemic to protect public health.

It also said “The desires of a few cannot override the community’s interest in preserving its health and well-being. “

THE LATEST ON KHON2