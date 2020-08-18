Jordan Yamamoto optioned by Miami Marlins

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 17: Jordan Yamamoto #50 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the second inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on August 17, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Saint Louis alum Jordan Yamamoto was optioned by the Miami Marlins following the team’s 11-4 loss to the New York Mets on Monday.

Monday was Yamamoto’s third start of the 2020 season. In 1.1 innings pitched, he surrendered three hits, three runs and three walks and was tagged with the loss. In his three starts this season, Yamamoto has amassed an 11.42 ERA to go with a 2.42 WHIP.

Yamamoto was not on the Marlins’ initial 30-man opening day roster, but to due an internal COVID-19 outbreak among the team that caused it to miss 10 games, he was called up from the 60-man player pool and made his first start of the season against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 6.

In the broadcast of Monday’s game, Marlins manager Don Mattingly said that Yamamoto is not presently in the same physical condition that he was in during spring training. Following the suspension of the season in March, the coronavirus pandemic put the season on hold for over four months.