John Ursua posts second consecutive negative COVID-19 test, expected to rejoin Seahawks Tuesday

Seattle Seahawks’ John Ursua motions after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Two days after testing positive for COVID-19, former University of Hawaii and current Seattle Seahawks receiver John Ursua has tested negative two straight times, implying that his initial test was a false positive.

Ursua, who was not previously experiencing any coronavirus symptoms, confirmed with KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello that he received another negative test on Monday night.

Update: John Ursua tells me that his third test has returned negative. He does not have COVID-19 and expects to rejoin the #Seahawks https://t.co/G2a8otONgn — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 11, 2020

Following his positive test, Ursua was placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday. He was the first member of the Seahawks to do so at the time. He now expects to be removed from the list and will rejoin the team in training camp on Tuesday.