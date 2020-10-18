Jobs open-up for seasonal hires

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of people found themselves out of work when tourism was placed on pause for most of the year. Now, those jobs are beginning to pick up, but not fast enough for some.

Seasonal jobs could be an option and there are employers looking to hire.

The United States Postal Service is preparing for one of its busiest holiday seasons.

USPS Honolulu District Human Resources Manager Kevin Nakaoka said that they are looking for even more temporary help than in previous years.

Nakaoka said, “This year is the most holiday employees we’re seeking out, the most. I mean years before, we’re looking at maybe 100 or 150 people.”

The USPS is looking for 350 temporary clerk assistants this year in the Honolulu District which covers post offices statewide and the U.S. Pacific Territories. On Oahu, 215 of the clerk assistant positions will be open.

With more people turning to the internet to get their shopping done during the pandemic, USPS workers have been busy non-stop, and it is not expected to slow down in the next coming months.

“Our normal day now is not how it was before. That 20% to 30% can really turn into 50% bump in Christmas,” Nakaoka said. “So we’re looking at quite of bit of packages that we’re going to handle.”

Nakaoka said that they’re expecting five million packages to be delivered throughout the district during this year’s holiday season.

Brick and mortar stores are also beefing up their staffing numbers ahead of the holidays. Macy’s recently announced they will bring-on an additional 250 seasonal workers in Hawaii.

The medical and safety needs associated with the pandemic are also in high demand this year.

Staffing Solutions of Hawaii and Kahu Malama Nurses have been filling medical positions throughout the pandemic. It’s marketing manager, Veronica Lainez, said they have also been hiring positions for surrounding services.

“I definitely still see increased demand for those safety type positions to enforce safety protocols in retail stores,” Lainez said. “Non-profit organizations for COVID-19 support, and as far as our government-industry, assisting the state with COVID-19 tracers, general election support with seasonal election clerks and data entry role as well.”

Shopping centers also said they are finalizing plans with retailers for this year’s Black Friday.

