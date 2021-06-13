Job search requirement starts for PUA claimants

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Self-employed and independent contractors will now need to prove they’re searching for work in order to collect unemployment.

The state is now requiring Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants to show they are making at least three job contacts every week.

For the 36,000 residents claiming PUA unemployment, reports need to be made via the PUA portal starting Sunday, June 20.

Examples include advertising your business, creating a profile on freelancing websites and promoting or marketing.