Job search requirement starts for PUA claimants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Self-employed and independent contractors will now need to prove they’re searching for work in order to collect unemployment.
The state is now requiring Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants to show they are making at least three job contacts every week.
For the 36,000 residents claiming PUA unemployment, reports need to be made via the PUA portal starting Sunday, June 20.
Examples include advertising your business, creating a profile on freelancing websites and promoting or marketing.