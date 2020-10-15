Japan’s testing procedure approved for state’s pre-travel testing program

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health approved Japan’s testing procedure for Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program.

The procedure is similar to the one set up for incoming U.S. mainland passengers.

Travelers coming from Japan will have the option to take a COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a trusted partner in Japan 72 hours before departure. When they arrive in Hawaii, they will then have to show their negative test results.

However, officials have not yet established a list of trusted testing partners in Japan. Until one is made, the pre-travel testing program for the country will not launch.

Health officials did not reveal much but did say that they’re speaking with multiple medical institutions in Japan to secure a list.

The pre-travel testing program for incoming U.S. mainland passengers will begin on Oct. 15.

