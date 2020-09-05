Japanese Cultural Center auction now online; artifacts, other collectibles up for sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii has long ties with Japan and while you might not be able to visit right now, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii is bringing Japan to you.

It’s ‘Things Japanese Sale’ is now up online.

It’s usually an in-person event, but due to the current pandemic, it’s gone virtual. From artwork to tea sets and even a kimono quilt–it’s all up for bid.

The final winning bidders will be notified on September 28, after the auction is closed. All items must be picked up at the JCCH Gift Shop between Tuesday, September 29, and Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Items cannot be mailed or shipped.

If you want to check out the sale, click here.

