Japan puts Hawaii on list of safe travel destinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Japan is working on a plan to resume international travel.

Hawaii is on its list of 12 global destinations, and the only one in the United States.

Japan’s prime minister says the country’s international travel plan will be tightly regulated to protect the health and safety of travelers, and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Among the safety requirements are pre-travel testing, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, and an examination of travelers once they get to Japan.

Governor Ige says details for the Japan Hawaii safe travel program are still being resolved.

No timetable has been set for when it will take effect.

