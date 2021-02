The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHOM2) — JALPAK International Hawaii has a remote tour in Shikoku for those who want to experience Japan virtually.

This is an online virtual bus tour using Zoom.

The Kotohira Bus, also known as Koto Bus, is used for the tour with a guide who speaks English.

To participate, it costs $36 per person/per device.

The tour is on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.

The tour has had more than 800 people since it started four months ago.

For tour details click here.

For optional tours, click here.