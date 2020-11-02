Jake Shimabukuro hosts Spoo-Ukulele Halloween livestream concert

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jake Shimabukuro performed in the Spoo-Ukulele Halloween livestream concert.
Shimabukuro chatted with concert goers live. This was his first ever Halloween concert.
He had some special guests as part of the show including Kimié Miner, Jesse Colin Young and Andrew Molina.
The performance is available for viewing until Nov. 2 to ticketholders. Tickets are also available until Nov. 2. Ticket prices start at $14.99.
For details and tickets, click here.
