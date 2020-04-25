Jack Johnson’s Kokua Festival – Live from Home to kick off on your screens on April 25

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jack Johnson’s annual Kokua Festival is taking place on Saturday, April 25, and it’s going virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Kokua Festival 2020 — Live from Home will be live-streamed at 12 p.m. HST from Johnson’s front porch. He’ll be joined by other artists from their own homes like Ziggy Marley, John Cruz, Anuhea, and more.

“It’s gonna be fun, but it’s a first time thing,” Johnson said. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun to see how it all connects and it’s an exciting new challenge…I gotta figure out where my wifi is gonna work best so we gotta try out some stuff and see where we can do it.”

Donations will benefit the Kokua Hawaii Foundation. Portions will go to programs that promote food security and sustainability.

The stream can be watched on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel or on Jack Johnson’s Facebook page.

For more details, click here.

