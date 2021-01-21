‘It’s a miracle I’m here today’: Local music producer, football coach fighting through recovery from COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Aaron Mikami, a local music producer, radio personality and Saint Louis School football coach recently endured the fight of his life.

Mikami learned he was exposed to someone with the Coronavirus. A few days later, he tested positive and began his quarantine at a Waikiki hotel.

“The first few days I had no symptoms at all,” said Aaron Mikami, a COVID-19 survivor. “I was eating my food, I could taste and everything. As the days progressed, I lost my taste buds and I couldn’t smell anything.”

A week later, a friend of Mikami’s who is also the manager of the hotel, checked in on him.

“He came to the room and I didn’t answer. So he called my mom and said, ‘aunty do you want to call 911 and if you do, we’re going to enter the room to check on Aaron.’ Thank goodness he did, because they opened the door and found me in the bathtub, unresponsive.”

Mikami was immediately put on a ventilator and doctors found his kidneys and lungs shutting down.

“One dose of dialysis brought my kidneys back. But, as they were doing that, they realized that my lungs collapsed and I had pneumonia. My stomach also had bleeding ulcers and I had to get two blood transfusions in three days.”

Mikami spent three days in a coma. He is now COVID-19 free, but he’s not out of the woods just yet.

“I came out of it with a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes now that I take care of. I also still have the blood clots in my arm and my leg.”

During his battle with COVID-19, Mikami’s social media and mailbox were filled with messages of hope.

“Over 1,300 text messages came through from people near and far, of all walks of life, musicians, coaches, friends from the past, the brotherhood, peers in the music industry, as far as radio is concerned. I’m just so humbled to see the amount of love to come through for not only myself, but my family too.”

Mikami, who is a part of Na Hoku Hanohano award winning artist, Josh Tatofi’s team, can’t wait to get back to work.

His recovery process is just getting started with physical therapy sessions weekly.