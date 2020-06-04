iTrampoline Hawaii prepares to re-open with new guidelines

Businesses that cater to family entertainment are doing what they can to re-open. iTrampoline Hawaii is a mix of gym and party venue, so it’s still waiting on more guidelines but is tentatively planning to open when places like gyms and museums are allowed to.

iTrampoline Hawaii is a facility that normally could hold 300 people, with about 100 jumpers. But in this COVID-19 climate, the plan is to dwindle those numbers to about 200, with only about 75 people on the trampolines at a time.

“We are going to be setting an hour time for jumping and then there is going to be a 30-minute space between each of those hours to take time to sanitize,” said Park Manager Gordon McGuire.

“Using a lot stricter, more potent cleaning products to make sure we are killing the virus that could be present in the park because the jumpers could be sweating,” said Director of Operations Kelsey Lewis.

The check-in process will also be different. So will the layout to provide more space for non-jumping guests.

“If we are able to re-open with the capability of re-hosting parties and events, we will situate them in a safe manner,” said Lewis.

iTrampoline has basketball and dodgeball courts, along with an arcade area. But protocols for those are still being finalized.

“So if the guidelines restrict the use of shared equipment, then most likely in order for us to open we will close off those two courts,” said Lewis.

“We are still making plans on our arcade because that’s kind of like a hit-and-run type of area. You play a game and the next person comes up behind you,” said McGuire.

With kids involved, staff will remain ever more attentive. But the rule has always been one person per trampoline.