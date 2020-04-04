‘It has become very real for the remote areas,’ Sen. English on Molokai, Hana COVID-19 cases

Maui County has the second highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state with 36.

On Friday, nine new cases were confirmed.

Two of the most recent cases are in the rural areas of Hana and Molokai.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said both cases are travel-related.

On Thursday, Molokai officials said the Molokai man had traveled back from Las Vegas on March 17. He was later flown to Honolulu where he is seeking treatment.

Officials confirmed that the man worked at one of Molokai’s few essential stores that remain open.

Friendly Market Center CEO Kyle Okimoto said in a press release, “We have temporarily closed the market and will sanitize it before reopening. Our family has served the Molokai community for three years and we will continue to support our Molokai ohana and work together to slow the virus from spreading on our island.”

Mayor Victorino sent a crew over to the Friendly Isle to disinfect surrounding businesses.

“Some of the stores were traversed, or where this gentleman had worked,” explained Mayor Victorino. “So, we’re working quickly to clean up public areas and businesses as well.”

“This positive test result is deeply concerning to the Molokai community and we are working with Molokai General Hospital to conduct drive-thru screenings for people who came into contact with this person,” said Senator J. Kalani English (D) Hana, Upcountry Maui, East Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe. “Friendly Market Center is the main grocery store on the island, and we are coordinating with the owners to have them reopen as soon as possible to provide this critical service to the community.”

On Friday morning, Mayor Victorino confirmed that a Hana woman also tested positive for COVID-19.

“The young lady who got infected has a travel history too, and now we’re looking into investigating her whole contact list,” explained Victorino.

Sen. English said the woman returned home, felt ill, and did the right thing by self-isolating until she was tested.

“She did have some contact with people so we’re trying to ascertain that and the Department of Health is trying to get all of that together,” said Victorino.

“For my home, Hana, we’re so isolated that it’s very scary and people are scared with the case on Molokai and today in Hana, it has become very real for the people in the remote areas,” said Sen. English.

Travel to Hana has been restricted to residents only for over a week.

“We closed the road going into Hana for this very reason, to keep the isolation. Tourists aren’t flying in, and we have people from Kihei, Lahaina, Kahului and Upcountry wanting to take a drive to Hana, that’s not acceptable and that’s not healthy for them nor us,” Sen. English said.

He said personal protective equipment in Hana is already in low supply.

“We are very low on PPE’s in Hana, so much so that I’m making a trip to the other side to personally go and pick up items to return to some of the medical practitioners in Hana; gloves, masks things like that, they simply ran out and they cannot see people because they don’t have the protective items.”

Sen. English said police are starting to crack down on non-Hana residents being in the community.

“Police have been out at Hana. In fact, today they went down to Hamoa Beach, there were about 50 people there, and a lot of them got tickets today. They’ll be enforcing along Hana Highway as well as Piilani Highway.”

“The thing about this virus is it doesn’t move unless we move. So, if everyone stays still, the virus doesn’t move,” he added.

Victorino said the two cases are a reminder of why it is important to stay at home and only leave the house for necessities while wearing a mask.

“Many of these areas, medical facilities are very limited. Many residents, when something is needed, are flown to Honolulu, just like this case on Molokai,” said Victorino.

“I think they have maybe two respirators on Molokai, I think Lanai has one, and Hana has none,” he said.

“They don’t have a hospital in Hana, they have a medical center but that’s not equipped for something like an outbreak,” Victorino added.

Mayor Victorino said he will look into whether or not areas in Hana need to be disinfected as well.

Mayor Victorino said crews should be done disinfecting stores on Molokai by the weekend.

He is also asking returning Maui residents to have a quarantine plan when they return home. “I’m prepared, if we need to put you in a hotel, somewhere you can have basic essential needs, food etc. if you want to share that information with us, we will help you.”