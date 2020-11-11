Islands Burgers at Ala Moana Center to close

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another local business is closing amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Islands Fine Burgers and Drinks is expected to close on Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to an official at Ala Moana Center.

The restaurant, located at the mall’s upper level Ho’okipa Terrace, has been operating for nearly 15 years. The business features gourmet hamburgers, specialty drinks and a tropical themed atmosphere.

