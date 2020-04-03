Island Slipper is making Covid-19 face masks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an effort to help curtail the spread of coronavirus in the islands, Island Slipper has converted the manufacturing of slippers at their Pearl City factory to the making of COVID-19 face masks. They are available for online purchase now for $8.00 at www.islandslipper.com. Free shipping to all locations in the USA.

“Although this unprecedented global crisis has forced us to maintain social distance from each other, in other ways it has really brought us together,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President. “We now realize that we are all in this collectively and must rely on each other to help make it through these challenging times. We pray that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy, and we look forward to seeing you in brighter days ahead.”

Island Slipper has closed its retail locations at Ala Moana Center and Royal Hawaiian Center, consistent with the Governor’s “stay-at-home” order for the State of Hawaii as an aggressive step in curtailing the spread of coronavirus in the islands. For now, they are still shipping slippers via online sales only.