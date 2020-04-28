Live Now
Is it safe to order take-out during the pandemic?

Coronavirus
Is it safe to order food via take-out or delivery?

Unlike some germs, there’s no indication the coronavirus can spread through food, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“This is a respiratory virus, not a foodborne virus … you can’t catch it from eating food,” says Michelle Danyluk at the University of Florida, which published tips on food safety amid the pandemic.

The biggest concern remains person-to-person contact. Contactless delivery, in which the order is left outside the recipient’s door, reduces that risk.

For take-out, the FDA advises restaurant workers and customers to stay at least six feet from others.

The risk from packaging is “likely very low,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To be safe, Danyluk advises hand washing before and after touching food or packaging.

