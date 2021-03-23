Is it safe for children to be wearing masks and playing sports?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More children are playing sports with their masks on.

So KHON2 found out just how safe it is to mask up and play ball.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Children will now have to play their favorite sport with a mask on. Outdoor organized team sports for youth will be allowed at park facilities on Oahu with a permit starting Monday, April 12. No spectators will be allowed and face coverings will be required.

Children need to wear a mask if they are part of i9 Sports. The Department of Education (DOE) also requires masks for student-athletes when they are working out or practicing. But the DOE says, “the status of interscholastic competitions remains at the discretion of each island’s respective league association.”

Sports are an important part of a child’s physical and mental development. Masks have become a part of the play as they help reduce the spread of the virus.

“It definitely feels uncomfortable for some individuals to wear a mask, but it is not dangerous. It can be done safely and it should be done with a proper material, which looking at the CDC recommendations is a double layer of a fabric mask,” said Dr. Rachel Coel, sports medicine physician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

Masks should not be worn if they are going to impair vision or if kids are participating in a water sport, however.

“For example, outrigger canoe paddling is something where if the boat were to huli or flip, we would be worried that if a person could not get the mask off their face, they could risk having impaired breathing,” said Dr. Coel.

The American Academy of Pediatrics Hawaii Chapter says:

“For most sports, mask-wearing is safe and advisable to prevent transmission of disease. There are some where the mask might be a choking risk like wrestling or gymnastics or where it might get wet like swimming. Those would be exceptions. Also situations where you might be adequately distanced like golf or singles tennis might also be ok.”

If children use open headgears, like a football helmet where there is airflow between players, then masks should still be part of the uniform.

“In general, we recommend that a mask be worn even with existing safety gear that’s in place, like a catcher’s facemask. They should still be wearing a mask,” said Dr. Coel.

i9 Sports, which run programs like flag football and soccer for children islandwide, say kids have been following the mask rule.

“We’ve increased the number of water breaks, as well as, the game times have been shortened by a few minutes just to accommodate for the rigor of wearing a mask,” said executive director Roger Dequina.

If a child has asthma, Dr. Coel says parents should talk to his or her doctor before participating in a sport where they have to wear a mask.