Ironman Hawaii triathlon postponed until November due to COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — This year’s Ironman 70.3 Hawaii Triathlon has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Originally scheduled for August 15th 2020, it will now be held on November 21st instead.

“All registered athletes of the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Hawai`i triathlon will be receiving an email with further information,” the organization stated in a press release. “In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future.”