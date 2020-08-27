Ironman 70.3 Hawai’i Triathlon cancelled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ironman 70.3 Hawai`i Triathlon will not be taking place this year, event officials say. The contest, which was originally set for May 30 is now expected to be held on June 5, 2021.

Hawaii’s Ironman Triathlon was first postponed to Nov. 21, but with the recent rise in COVID-19 positive cases, officials say they feel a later date is the safest option to deliver an exceptional event.



Event coordinators assured that all registered athletes of the 2020 triathlon would be receiving an email with further information in the near future.



The Ironman 70.3 Hawaii Triathlon wants to thank its athletes and the community for their commitment to each other’s safety.

