‘Iolani School set to resume on-campus learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During Labor Day, ‘Iolani School announced that all students will be able to return to school for on-campus learning starting Sept. 21. The school based the decision on the decreasing trend of positive COVID-19 cases in recent days.
‘Iolani says the first four days will be a phased return with smaller groups of students. Following this, the school hopes to have all students back on campus by Friday, Sept. 25.
Officials also announced new changes to on-campus learning which will work to provide a safe environment for returning students:
- The proper use of PPE — face shield and masks will be worn in class
- Face shields, with no masks, will be used for outdoor activities
- Hand washing or sanitizing before each class
- New traffic patterns in buildings to implement social distancing
- Outdoor tent locations for additional classroom space, lunch and free periods
- New procedures for delivery of meals
- A new health app to assist with contact tracing
