‘Iolani School set to resume on-campus learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During Labor Day, ‘Iolani School announced that all students will be able to return to school for on-campus learning starting Sept. 21. The school based the decision on the decreasing trend of positive COVID-19 cases in recent days.

‘Iolani says the first four days will be a phased return with smaller groups of students. Following this, the school hopes to have all students back on campus by Friday, Sept. 25.

Officials also announced new changes to on-campus learning which will work to provide a safe environment for returning students:

The proper use of PPE — face shield and masks will be worn in class

Face shields, with no masks, will be used for outdoor activities

Hand washing or sanitizing before each class

New traffic patterns in buildings to implement social distancing

Outdoor tent locations for additional classroom space, lunch and free periods

New procedures for delivery of meals

A new health app to assist with contact tracing

