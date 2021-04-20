Iolani School offering coronavirus vaccine to its students, other eligible keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii officials are going to find out what vaccine outreach is like towards the younger generation now that the Department of Health is vaccinating anyone 16 and older.

Iolani School is working with Safeway to put together a pop-up vaccination clinic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The head of school says it is meant to serve their school community, but they are also reaching out to other schools and areas close to Iolani.

The clinic takes place on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, on campus, with another follow-up clinic for second shots. The clinic is for all Iolani families and alumni, all Hawaii Association of Independent Schools members and public schools near Iolani. The invitation has also been extended to neighboring apartments.

“To sign-up, you’d receive an email, right, by being a member of a school community near us…send out an email with information about it. For other places kind of close to Iolani, we’re doing a little bit more canvassing and giving people sheets that have the information on how to sign-up for people who live in apartments near the school and things like that,” said head of school Dr. Timothy Cottrell.

Dr. Cottrell says this one-time event would be a good test for them as there may be more clinics in the future.

“It’s quite likely clinical trials will push the vaccination age down, right, so when it becomes 12-years-old and plus, we’ll have already done this and maybe there’ll be an opportunity for us to work with that age group as well,” Dr. Cottrell said.

There were younger folks getting vaccinated Tuesday. KHON2 caught up with some of them at Pier 2. Amy Ohari, 18, jumped into action when she found out that those 16 and older were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I went on the computer right away and scheduled the soonest appointment possible,” said Amy. “We’re college students, so part of it is that help us feel safer when we have to go back to campus,” said her brother Ian.

“I think it’s a good thing especially because, I mean not to beat up my generation, but I feel like there’s a lot of people in my age category who could do a bit better at kind of acknowledging social standards during the pandemic,” said 21-year-old Ryan Girton.

Hawaii Pacific Health says the number of 16 and 17 year olds with scheduled appointments at Pier 2 during the week of Monday, April 19, is about 2,000.