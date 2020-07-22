Iolani Palace seeks volunteers to meet increased demand of tours

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Iolani Palace is looking for new volunteers.

The Palace is currently open for tours on Fridays and Saturdays only.

As the historical site is working to meet the public’s demand for more tours, additional volunteers are needed for the new positions that have been created.

Ambassador, Guardian and Medical volunteers are needed to support the Palace in its efforts to double its volunteer base while ensuring the health of visitors.

The Friends of Iolani Palace is currently searching for new Ambassadors to greet visitors and answer questions before they enter the Palace. Guardians are also needed to guide guests and support Docents as they tour the Palace’s historic rooms.

After a training session, volunteers must commit to at least one 2- to 3- hour shift per week. Aloha attire, face mask or shield, and social distancing are required.

Iolani Palace is also seeking volunteers from the medical field, including doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to monitor temperature screenings for the safety of Palace staff, volunteers and visitors.

For more information on volunteer opportunities at the Palace, click here.

