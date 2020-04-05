Iolani Palace offers virtual experiences for families during order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an effort to keep people engaged during the stay-at-home order, Iolani Palace is encouraging kamaaina and visitors alike to use its variety of free virtual experiences and online educational resources.

“While we can’t welcome guests through our physical doors that doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy the rich culture, history, and insights of a Palace visit,” said Paula Akana, executive director of Iolani Palace. “Whether you’re an educator or parent looking for activities for students or a visitor wishing you could visit in person, we encourage you to explore the Palace from a new perspective through our various digital resources.”

The following virtual experiences and educational online resources are available for free via the Palace website:

3D Virtual Tour : Tour the historic structure beyond the stanchions, climb the koa staircase, and browse the artifacts on display from the comfort of your own home.

: Tour the historic structure beyond the stanchions, climb the koa staircase, and browse the artifacts on display from the comfort of your own home. Palace Grounds Tour : Download the official mobile app and explore the Palace Grounds with the ease of an interactive map. Hear stories that took place within the Palace walls by simply raising your device to your ear and get transported back in time as you learn about how the last reigning monarchs lived.

: Download the official mobile app and explore the Palace Grounds with the ease of an interactive map. Hear stories that took place within the Palace walls by simply raising your device to your ear and get transported back in time as you learn about how the last reigning monarchs lived. Na Moolelo Lecture Series : The Na Moolelo Lecture Series features presentations by Hawaiian cultural experts, historians, and museum professionals that prompt discussion of Hawaii history and culture as well as museum practices. All past lectures are archived and available now on the Palace website.

: The Na Moolelo Lecture Series features presentations by Hawaiian cultural experts, historians, and museum professionals that prompt discussion of Hawaii history and culture as well as museum practices. All past lectures are archived and available now on the Palace website. Portraits Series : Fourteen portraits of Hawaiian monarchs and their consorts currently hang on the walls of the Palace. Join Iolani Palace Historian Zita Cup Choy in our Portraits Video Series on Facebook to learn about the life stories and legacies of these influential leaders.

: Fourteen portraits of Hawaiian monarchs and their consorts currently hang on the walls of the Palace. Join Iolani Palace Historian Zita Cup Choy in our Portraits Video Series on Facebook to learn about the life stories and legacies of these influential leaders. Royal Orders Activity : Royal Orders are medals given by a ruler or lawmaking body to acknowledge the achievements of individuals and diplomatic ties between nations. Ideal for students in grades 2 through 5, this activity allows keiki to learn about royal orders and create a royal order of their own.

: Royal Orders are medals given by a ruler or lawmaking body to acknowledge the achievements of individuals and diplomatic ties between nations. Ideal for students in grades 2 through 5, this activity allows keiki to learn about royal orders and create a royal order of their own. Royal Egg Hunt Coloring Activity: Grab your crayons and colored pencils and enjoy a coloring sheet inspired by the Royal Egg Hunt at Iolani Palace in 2014.

For more information on Iolani Palace and the various online resources, visit www.iolanipalace.org/keiki-ohana-activities and www.iolanipalace.org/virtualexperiences-resources.