Iolani Palace needs local support to keep it going

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are more reopenings on Oahu on Friday including playgrounds, parks and museums.

That includes historic landmark Iolani Palace.

The palace really needs your help.

Palace officials say since the shutdown they’ve lost more than $600,000, and estimate they’re losing about $7,700 a day.

Right now they’re only able to open Fridays and Saturdays, and they’re asking residents to pay them a visit.

There’s a kamaaina discount. Adults are $11.95, children 5-12 are $4.95, children under 4 are free.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories