Iolani Palace needs local support to keep it going

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are more reopenings on Oahu on Friday including playgrounds, parks and museums.

That includes historic landmark Iolani Palace.

The palace really needs your help.

Palace officials say since the shutdown they’ve lost more than $600,000, and estimate they’re losing about $7,700 a day.

Right now they’re only able to open Fridays and Saturdays, and they’re asking residents to pay them a visit.

There’s a kamaaina discount. Adults are $11.95, children 5-12 are $4.95, children under 4 are free.

