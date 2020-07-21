Iolani Inc. launches Aloha for Aloha giving campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owners of Iolani Designs is launching a new program to give back to the community.

You may recall last month the Kawakami family donated funds, and more 2,000 specially-made masks to The Queen’s Medical Center.

They’re launching a new giving initiative called Aloha for Aloha on July 21.

Iolani will donate one garment for each one purchased to local non-profits including the YWCA and the Institute for Human Services both of which already have programs designed to assist men and women looking to get back into the work force.

“It’s perfect timing for all of us,” said Alx Kawakami, Iolani Inc. “What they do is it’s perfect. I think it’s so important to help people get back into the workforce and getting their lives back together. And it’s something that we think is very important.”

There is no limit or end date to the Aloha for Aloha initiative. You can also purchase Iolani garments.

Latest Stories on KHON2