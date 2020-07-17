‘Iolani Football coach tests positive for COVID-19, team conditioning suspended 14 days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — ‘Iolani school announced on Thursday that a part-time football coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

Raider football players recently returned to campus for scheduled conditioning according to the school after strict guidelines and safety measures were put into place. The outdoor training sessions required students and coaches to wear PPE (personal protective equipment) and the athletes were organized in small group cohorts while being physically distanced.

In speaking with medical experts at the testing center, they believe the risk of exposure was low due to the precautions taken at the sessions. However, out of an abundance of caution, the school has notified everyone involved and arranged for testing.

Conditioning has been suspended for 14 days. Iolani is also advising those involved to self-isolate during that time.

Plans for operations according to the school per a press release are designed for these types of situations – with many new protocols and safety measures in place to protect our students and community in these circumstances. Iolani says the program will continue working directly with everyone involved to support our families during this time.