International Market Place offers free parking to those who get vaccinated at their mobile clinics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Market Place will be holding more mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in July on the third level of its parking structure.

Those who get vaccinated will have one hour of free parking on levels 4 through 6; validation rates apply after the first hour. U.S. residents ages 12 years and older are eligible for the vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated is critically important in protecting the health and well-being of our community against this devastating disease. Every dose counts and we look forward to hosting these clinics throughout the month of July in an effort to provide easily accessible vaccinations,” said Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, president and chief executive officer of The Queen’s Health Systems.

Vaccinations will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the dates listed below. Making an appointment is recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome. To pre-register, see click on the links.

“We’re proud to continue this partnership with The Queen’s Health Systems by providing interested residents and employees in Waikiki with the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccination steps from their home or workplace,” said Breana Grosz, International Market Place general manager.

Make sure to bring a government-issued photo ID and insurance card (if you have one). Insurance is not required for vaccination. There are no out-of-pocket costs. It’s recommended to complete the Queens Registration Form and Consent Form. Download it here and bring it with you on the day of your vaccination.

Call the Queen’s COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 808-691-2222 for questions.