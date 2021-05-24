International Market Place holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International Market Place is partnering with Queen’s to host mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the next three Fridays.

Residents over the age of 12 may receive their vaccines from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 28, June 4 and June 11 on the third level of the parking structure.

Those who get vaccinated will also receive one hour of free parking on Levels 4 through 6. Validation rates will apply after the first hour.

Organizers recommend making an appointment here, however, walk-ins are also eligible.

Make sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card (if you have one). Vaccinations are free, and no insurance is required.

It is also recommended to download and complete the Queens Registration Form and Consent Form to bring with you on the day of vaccination.

Call the Queen’s COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 808-691-2222 if you have any questions.