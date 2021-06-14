Interisland travel with no coronavirus restrictions begins June 15

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting June 15, interisland travelers can go straight to baggage claim and grab their luggage.

They will no longer need to stand in lines to demonstrate a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.

There is one less step to worry about when traveling to the neighbor islands.

A safe travels application will no longer be needed.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jai Cunningham said travel within the state will return to normal.

“It’s almost like zoom back to 2019,” Cunningham said. “You’re on the plane. You’re heading over to the other islands. You literally get off the plane and go straight to baggage claim. You’re often free to enjoy the neighbor islands.”

The vaccine passport program, once only for interisland travel will now service travel from the mainland. This program requires the passenger to have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Hawaii.

Hawaii Airlines’ CEO Peter Ingram said they have seen an increase in bookings ever since the state’s safe travels program allowed for more quarantine exemptions.

“Our North America flights in particular have been very strong for the past several months,” Ingram said. “In the month of June, we’ll fly more than 110% of the capacity that we flew in June of 2019.”

The monitoring of arrivals will continue.

Those arriving from the mainland will be asked for their physical vaccine card along with a QR code provided by the state.

All other passengers should still keep their plane ticket handy.

Cunningham said, “If we’re mixed with transpacific passengers, that’s why that boarding ticket is going to be very critical.”

Airport officials expect the travel process for interisland will be quicker with fewer documents to check.

Meanwhile, passengers who are visiting from the mainland or residents who remain unvaccinated will still be required to get a COVID-19 test and submit a negative result onto the safe travels program to avoid quarantine.