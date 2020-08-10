Interisland Travel Quarantine Guidance for Maui County

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The interisland travel quarantine goes into effect on Tuesday.

This time, only people traveling to the neighbor islands will be required to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino joined us to discuss the new procedures in place to flatten the curve.

For more information on travel forms to Maui, click here or you call (808) 270-7855.