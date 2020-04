Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today that certain businesses will be allowed to open with limitations on O‘ahu according to his amended and restated Stay at Home/Work From Home Order, Emergency Order No. 2020-09. This Order is effective from 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 through 4:30 p.m. on May 18. The City and County of Honolulu will continue to work with the Governor along with other county mayors, on the relaxing of Honolulu’s stay at home order going forward.

“We’d like to thank the governor and the other county mayors for meeting and working with us on this amended and restated emergency order,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Together, we are determining how we can keep everyone in our state safe. Together, we are taking the first steps towards a more open way of life. Getting people back to work is a priority right now and we will continue to make decisions based on all available data and sound science.”

Changes to the amended Stay at Home Order add the limited reopening of certain designated businesses and operations such as: